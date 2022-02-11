Saint Bonaventure ends Billikens winning streak, 68-61

The Billikens men’s basketball team’s winning streak has ended at six. Saint Bonaventure came in to Chaifetz Arena on Friday night and knocked SLU off 68-61. The Billikens built an early 25-14 first half lead with a scoring run. The Bonnies answered back with a 16-0 run and led 34-30 at halftime. The Billikens never recaptured the lead, getting to within one at 38-37. Kyle Lofton paced the Saint Bonaventure offense with 16 points. he was one of four players to score in double figures for the Bonnies.

The Billikens were led by Yuri Collins 18 points. Francis Okoro chipped in 14 points with Marten Linssen adding 10. The loss drops the SLU season record to 17-7 and now 8-3 in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

The two teams will play again on Monday at 4:00 PM at Saint Bonaventure.