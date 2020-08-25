Saint Louis FC will cease operations after 2020 season

ST. LOUIS – With an MLS franchise launching play in the next couple of years, Saint Louis Football Club will fold at the conclusion of the current USL season.

Club management made the announcement late Tuesday morning.

St. Louis was awarded a franchise in the USL Championship in May 2014 and began play in the 2015 season. The club went 50-60-48 in its first five seasons.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the club will not continue. However, we are proud of what we have accomplished and the impact we have had on soccer in St. Louis and the community-at-large,” said Saint Louis FC President Patrick Barry. “Our goal was to bring professional soccer back to St. Louis, re-establish St. Louis at the national level and give back to our community. We accomplished all of that and much more.”

In 2019, Saint Louis FC made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup before losing to Atlanta United, the eventual champion.

Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of the club, thanked the St. Louligans for their unwavering support in showing the city could support a soccer franchise.

“Collectively, we created something special that brought the St. Louis soccer community alive again,” he said. “The support of our fans was the foundation of every accomplishment in the last six years and we’re very proud of every aspect of how we operated the club. The future of soccer in our city is in a better place because of Saint Louis FC and our passionate supporters. Thank You!”