Saint Louis soccer makes historic statement in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Four St. Louis University Billikens were drafted by MLS clubs Tuesday in the first round of the SuperDraft. Clockwise: Isaiah Parker, Kipp Keller, Patrick Schulte and Simon Becher. Photo Credit: Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Tuesday was a record day for Saint Louis University men’s soccer, even though the Billikens’ season ended in December in the NCAA tournament.

In 2015, four Billikens were selected in the MLS SuperDraft, back when the process was four rounds long, with all picks coming in rounds 2-4. On Tuesday, four were drafted in the first round alone, with the potential for more in the three-round process.

Forward Isaiah Parker was selected by FC Dallas with the third overall pick after a trade with Toronto. Kipp Keller, who attended high school at Principia before going on to SLU, was taken at number 5 by Austin FC. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who attended Francis Howell before college at Midtown, went at 12 to the Columbus Crew. Forward Simon Becher was tabbed by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at number 16 overall.

Parker, Keller and Schulte have already signed Generation Adidas contracts, meaning that they will not count against their clubs’ budget.

Other Billikens who could get drafted include Defender Chase Niece (Kirkwood), Midfielder AJ Palazzolo (CBC) and Defender Chandler Vaughn.

Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn (Chaminade) was selected by Orlando City with the 18th pick in the first round.