Saint Louis U. High Safety picks Missouri over Michigan, Texas and others

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Missouri Tiger football team scored a major win without even taking the field Friday. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz picked up a verbal commitment from Isaac Thompson, a 2022 Safety from Saint Louis University High School.

Always been HOME… COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WFbvoTGB3W — isaac thompson (@isaacthompson__) December 4, 2020

Thompson made the announcement Friday afternoon at Elite Football Academy in Chesterfield. He’s the second player to commit to the Tigers 2022 class and the first from the St. Louis area. Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest players in the class of 2022 can sign binding letters of intent is December of next year. Still, it’s a big win on the recruiting trail, as Thompson chose Missouri over Michigan, Texas, Florida and Arkansas.

College coaches can’t comment specifically on prospective student-athletes until they sign, but it was clear that Drinkwitz was happy with the news.

Thompson, the fourth-rated player in the state’s class of 2022 and considered the seventh best safety nationally in the class, according to Rivals, now becomes a high-profile recruiter-ambassador to lure other recruits.