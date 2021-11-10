Saint Louis University basketball programs sign three local standouts

ST. LOUIS– Wednesday marked the first day that high school basketball players in the class of 2022 could officially sign their letters of intent to play at the college level, and for three St. Louis area players, their new college home won’t be too far away.
Pattonville’s Kellen Thames and SLUH’s Nick Kramer signed with the Saint Louis University men’s basketball program, while St. Charles West’s Mia Nicastro signed with the SLU women’s program.
Several other local basketball players signed Division I letters of intent Wednesday: