Saint Louis University basketball programs sign three local standouts

Kellen Thames was among three local basketball players to sign with Saint Louis University’s basketball programs. Courtesy: Pattonville High School

ST. LOUIS– Wednesday marked the first day that high school basketball players in the class of 2022 could officially sign their letters of intent to play at the college level, and for three St. Louis area players, their new college home won’t be too far away.

Pattonville’s Kellen Thames and SLUH’s Nick Kramer signed with the Saint Louis University men’s basketball program, while St. Charles West’s Mia Nicastro signed with the SLU women’s program.

Congratulations to @Pattonville_HS senior Kellen Thames who signed to play basketball with @SLU_Billikens @SaintLouisMBB. Today is the first day of the early signing period for college basketball and the 6-foot-6-inch point guard took the next step in his post-high school career. pic.twitter.com/aWlzXaHk7Z — Pattonville Schools (@PattonvilleSD) November 10, 2021

Nick Kramer signed his National Letter of Intent today to continue his athletic and academic career with @SaintLouisMBB

Thank you to family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting Nick in his pursuits!#AMDG #NationalSigningDay #TeamBlue pic.twitter.com/UJzCKZ1fsw — SLUH Athletics (@SLUHAthletics) November 10, 2021

Congratulations to Mia Nicastro on signing to continue her education and basketball career at St. Louis University! pic.twitter.com/n6N9DqZH6n — SCW Activities (@scwactivities) November 10, 2021

