Saint Louis University Billikens finally know their season-opening opponents

ST. LOUIS, Mo- With just over a week until their season starts, the Saint Louis University Men’s basketball Billikens finally know who they will be playing to open up play for 2020-2021.

Scheduling for the season has been a challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic, with teams trying to limit travel.

SLU had been connected to the Golden Window Classic, in Lincoln, Nebrasksa for some time, but Wednesday night organizers announced the actual slate of games. The Billikens will face Nebraska on Thanksgiving and LSU on Saturday Nov. 28.

Games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln without fans present.

The school has not yet announced the rest of its non-conference schedule. The team’s Atlantic 10 conference slate is scheduled to start at home against Duquesne Dec. 30.