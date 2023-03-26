Two more first timers have advanced to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. On Sunday, San Diego State held off Creighton 57-56 and Miami upset Texas 88-81. Those two schools advance to Houston and the Final Four next Saturday. It’s the first trip to the NCAA’s semi-finals in their school’s histories. They join Florida Atlantic, another first timer and UConn.

The matchups in Houston for those Final Four games on Saturday, April 1st are:

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic – 5:09 PM

Miami vs. UConn – 7:49 PM