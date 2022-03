ALTON, IL - As of Saturday, the national average for retail gas prices has hit $3.92 according to AAA. Drivers in Missouri and Illinois are feeling the financial hit - Illinois taking one of the hardest in the country.

If you take a look at national gas price averages on AAA website, you'll see Illinois is sitting at an overall average of $4.15 which is the highest among states in the Midwest. Areas near St. Louis, like Alton and Bethalto, reached unleaded gas prices as high as $4.19 on Saturday. Ted Meredith and his wife happened to be in Godfrey Saturday afternoon and felt they scored big when they found a QuikTrip selling unleaded gas at $3.75 per gallon.