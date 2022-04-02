ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University had high expectations heading into the 2021-2022 season thanks, in part, to a loaded roster featuring the likes of Yuri Collings, Gibson Jimerson and Atlantic 10 preseason player of the year Javonte Perkins.

Then injury struck.

Ahead of the teams first game, Perkins suffered a season-ending injury, calling into question whether or not fans would see him in a SLU uniform again.

They will.

Perkins announced he will return for his final season in St. Louis, and he has even higher expectations for his team heading into the new season.

Fox 2 sports sits down with Perkins to talk about his injury, decision and expectations ahead of the Billikens next basketball season.