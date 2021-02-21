Saturday Sports Round-up

The Blues lost to the Sharks 5-4 at Enterprise Center. The Note fell behind 3-0 but came roaring back to tie the game 4-4 before losing on a goal in the 3rd period.
Mizzou basketball snapped a 3-game losing streak with an impressive road win against South Carolina. The Tigers won 93-78 and were helped by the return of Jeremiah Tilmon. The senior from East St. Louis scored 17 points. This after missing the last 2-games due to the death of his grandmother.
And Illinois is red hot. The Fighting Illini blew the doors off of Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 94-63 on the road. Ayo Dosunmu recorded his second triple-double of the season with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Illinois has won 7 straight games.