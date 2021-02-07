Saturday Sports Roundup

Mizzou, SLU and Illinois All in Action

All 3 “local” college basketball teams played home games on Saturday. And all 3 won.

Mizzou, ranked 18th in the country, held off 10th ranked Alabama 68-65. This after the Tigers led by 20 points with six minutes to play.

Saint Louis won their first game since December 23rd gaining some momentum after Covid ruined a month and a half of their season. The Billikens beat St. Bonaventure 70-59 at Chaifetz Arena.

Illinois, the 12th ranked team in the nation, beat #19 Wisconsin 75-60. Ayo Dosunmu recorded just the 3rd triple-double in Illini history, scoring 21 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

As for the Blues, they dropped their 2nd straight game at home to the Coyotes 3-1. The Blues will host Arizona for the 4th consecutive time on Monday.