ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Charlie Marlow covered a lot of ground at FOX 2 over the last 14 years. The Toledo native managed to cover quite a bit of local and national teams during his tenure. He even reported on the Rams. Remember them?

Marlow made many friends along the way. There are just too many Marlow moments to list. When I wasn’t joking that he was my assistant, I called him a young guy. After a decade and a half, Chuck is still not afraid to be a kid. His wife would most certainly agree.

Hi y'all, just wanted to reveal some personal news that I'm leaving FOX2 in January after nearly 14-years.



It was a great run with great people and a lot of great memories.



So I wanted to say a few things, thank everybody and discuss what's next.



@martinkilcoyne2 was looking for a big podcast guest & everybody turned him down … so he asked me instead.



Here we cram 14-years of beautiful @FOX2now memories into 32-minutes.



Watch all the way til the end to see if we both break down & cry!



