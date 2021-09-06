Scherzer dominates, Dodgers beat Cardinals 5-1

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis native Max Scherzer came home and dominated the Cardinals in the Dodgers 5-1 win at Busch Stadium on Labor Day, Scherzer pitched eight innings, allowing one unearned run that scored on catcher Austin Barnes passed ball. Max also struck out 13 as he nears 3,000 K’s in his career.

The Dodgers jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas early. Chris Taylor’s two run homer in the first inning gave Los Angeles a 4-0 lead. That’s all Scherzer needed. The Cardinals did collect six hits, three of them by Paul Goldschmidt. Scherzer has pitched well since coming to the Dodgers in a trade from the Washington Nationals. In seven starts, Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA.

The loss drops the Cardinals three and a half games back of the second NL wild card team, the Padres. They also trail the Reds and Phillies in the chase for that final playoff spot.