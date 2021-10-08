Seattle Seahawks’ live mascot lands on fan’s head Thursday

LOS ANGELES – A bird of prey landed on the head of an unsuspecting fan Thursday night at the Seahawks vs. Rams game.

It almost looked planned!

What’s crazy is the guy seems to take it in stride. This happened at the end of the first quarter before the broadcast went to commercial. The broadcast showed Seattle’s live mascot.

An Augur hawk flew into the crowd. The bird’s name is Taima and she has her own Twitter account. Taima used to lead the team out of the tunnel and fly a lap around Lumen Field. On Thursday night she strayed off course.

The moment that sent the Seahawks and Rams game to The Upside Down: pic.twitter.com/p8fKdjM3pE — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 8, 2021

The Rams beat the Seahawks 26-17.