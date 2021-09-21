SEC announces 2022 Missouri Football schedule

The Southeastern Conference announced 2022 football schedules for its member programs Tuesday night.
The Missouri Tiger schedule is as follows:
Sept. 3 at Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 10 at Kansas State
Sept. 17 ABILENE CHRISTIAN
Sept. 24 at Auburn
Oct. 1 GEORGIA
Oct. 8 at Florida
Oct. 15 Open Date
Oct. 22 VANDERBILT
Oct. 29 at South Carolina
Nov. 5 KENTUCKY
Nov. 12 at Tennessee
Nov. 19 NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 24 ARKANSAS
The matchup with Auburn promises to be a special one for Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was a Quality Control Coach on the 2010 Auburn staff which won the national championship. He later served under current Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin as an assistant at Arkansas State and Boise State.
Game times, and TV coverage will be announced at a later date. A Homecoming date has not been announced.
