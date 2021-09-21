SEC announces 2022 Missouri Football schedule

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to his bench during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The Southeastern Conference announced 2022 football schedules for its member programs Tuesday night.

The Missouri Tiger schedule is as follows:

Sept. 3 at Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 10 at Kansas State

Sept. 17 ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 24 at Auburn

Oct. 1 GEORGIA

Oct. 8 at Florida

Oct. 15 Open Date

Oct. 22 VANDERBILT

Oct. 29 at South Carolina

Nov. 5 KENTUCKY

Nov. 12 at Tennessee

Nov. 19 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 24 ARKANSAS

The matchup with Auburn promises to be a special one for Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was a Quality Control Coach on the 2010 Auburn staff which won the national championship. He later served under current Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin as an assistant at Arkansas State and Boise State.

Game times, and TV coverage will be announced at a later date. A Homecoming date has not been announced.

The entire conference schedule is below: