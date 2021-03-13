SEC Tourney: Tigers fall to Hogs, await NCAA tourney assignment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Reserve JD Notae scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri 70-64 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Razorbacks won their 12th straight SEC game. The second-seeded Razorbacks will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015. Justin Smith scored 16 points before fouling out for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis added 11. Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 14 points.
The Tigers now wait for Sunday’s announcement of the NCAA tournament field, where they will likely find themselves in the 7-10 range on a bracket.