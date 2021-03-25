Second time ever Missouri Valley Conference has a team in men’s and women’s Sweet 16

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since 2002 and only the second time in league history, the Missouri Valley Conference has a team in both the men’s and women’s Sweet 16.
On the women’s side, 5 seed Missouri State is playing in the Alamo Region. On the men’s side, 8 seed Loyola Chicago is playing in the Midwest region.
Missouri State kicked off their tournament on Monday against 12 seed UC Davis with a 70-51 win. They then played 13 seed Wright State on Wednesday and won 64-39. The Bears play 1 seed Stanford on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The game will air on ABC.
Loyola Chicago has had Sister Jean on their side during the tournament. They beat 9 seed Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday, March 19. Then beat 1 seed Illinois handedly 71-58 on Sunday, March 21. Their Sweet 16 match-up is against 12 seed Oregon State who upset 4 seed Oklahoma State 80-70. The Fighting Illini play the Beavers Saturday at 1:40 p.m. The game will air on CBS.