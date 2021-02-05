See the most-searched Super Bowl foods in every state

(NEXSTAR) – With just days left before Super Bowl Sunday, people are scrambling to put together their menus for the Big Game.

On Thursday, Google revealed the most-searched recipes in each state.

Some of the most popular game day foods were dips, not surprisingly, with 7 layer largely dominating in the west and buffalo chicken in the east.

If you’re wondering why Texas’ top game day food is chocolate chip cookies, for example, keep in mind that desserts were also included in the data, along with dips, appetizers, side dishes and main dishes.

As for the four states that searched most for side dishes, the residents of three – Colorado, Tennessee and Massachusetts – were all looking for chili recipes.

As for the main dishes, birria tacos were the standout, topping search trends in Nevada, Mississippi and Idaho.

Chicken wings, sliders and charcuterie board were some of the top appetizer recipes.

See a full list of the most searched Super Bowl foods by state:

  • Alabama – Tri-tip
  • Alaska – Beef stew
  • Arizona – 7 layer dip
  • Arkansas – Wagyu beef
  • California – Cheeseburger sliders
  • Colorado – Chili
  • Connecticut – Buffalo chicken dip
  • Delaware – Prawn toast
  • Florida – Chicken wings
  • Georgia – Korean bbq
  • Hawaii – Hawaiian bbq chicken
  • Idaho – Birria tacos
  • Indiana – Charcuterie
  • Iowa – Crab Rangoon dip
  • Kansas – Buffalo chicken dip
  • Kentucky – Jambalaya
  • Louisiana – 7 layer dip
  • Maine – Nachos
  • Maryland – Deep-fried wingettes
  • Massachusetts – Chili
  • Michigan – Chicken wings
  • Minnesota – Chex Mix
  • Mississippi – Birria tacos
  • Missouri – Buffalo chicken dip
  • Montana – Keto egg bites
  • Nebraska – Labneh
  • Nevada – Birria tacos
  • New Hampshire – Lasagna
  • New Jersey – Buffalo chicken dip
  • New York – Buffalo chicken dip
  • North Carolina – Pigs in a blanket
  • North Dakota – Stuffed pepper
  • Ohio – Cheese ball
  • Oklahoma – Charcuterie board
  • Oregon – Pasta fagioli
  • Pennsylvania – Cuban sandwich
  • Rhode Island – Short ribs
  • South Carolina – Meatball
  • South Dakota – White queso
  • Tennessee – Chili
  • Texas – Chocolate chip cookies
  • Utah – 7 layer dip
  • Vermont – Pork chow mein
  • Virginia – Charcuterie board
  • Washington – 7 layer dip
  • Washington D.C. – Mochi
  • West Virginia – Grilled cheese
  • Wisconsin – Buffalo chicken dip
  • Wyoming – Chia seed coconut milk dessert

