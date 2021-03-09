Sharks beat Blues 3-2 in Overtime, Note finish trip 4-0-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during overtime of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Blues long six game west coast road trip wrapped up Monday night with a 3-2 setback in overtime to the Sharks in San Jose. Despite the loss, the Blues finished the grueling trip with an impressive record of 4-0-2. That’s quite an accomplishment with half of your regular players out injured.

The Blues scored first on Niko Mikkola’s first NHL goal. It came in the first period and gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead. The Sharks tied the game in the second period on a goal by Marc-Edouard Vlassic. Brayden Schenn’s power play goal late in the second gave the Blues a 2-1 lead after forty minutes.

San Jose got the tying goal in the third period on a power play of their own. Their captain Logan Couture scored on a rebound and it was on to overtime.

In the OT, the Sharks scored 41 seconds in on a goal by Evander Kane. Ville Husso played in goal for the Blues and made several outstanding saves.

It’s three days off for the Blues now. They come home to play the Vegas Golden Knights and Alex Pietrangelo on Friday and Saturday at Enterprise Center.

