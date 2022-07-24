ST. LOUIS — Despite roughling some feathers throughout his career, Floyd Irons positive impact on Vashon High School would be difficult to dispute.

Over 800 wins.

More than 20 trips to the state tournament.

Ten state titles.

Perhaps Irons biggest impact, however, came from the lifelong lessons he betowed on his players.

“He allowed me to be a part of something greater than myself,” former Vashon Star and NBA draft pick Antony Bonner said of his old coach.

Bonner was one of dozens that spoke on behalf of the longtime coach, often sharing stories of how Irons positevly shaped their futures.

“The culture of the program has not changed,” Bonner said. “It’s just amazing. I’m thankful to have been a part of it.”

The culture celbrated it’s last 50 years of success, inviting former standout players back to “The V” for a Top 50 ceremony honoring both the players and their longtime coach. The ceremony was a special one for all who attended.

“I [was] trying to keep from breaking down, and it [was] kind of difficult,” Irons said. “They are telling me how I’ve touched their lives, but they don’t realize how they touched my life.”

Irons experienced his fair share of controversy throughout his extensive career, including off-the-court issues that eventually led to a felony conviction. Irons served 12 months in federal prison for his role in a real-estate scheme and saw three state titles stripped due to recruiting violations. Judge E. Richard Webber, the man who sentenced irons, attended the ceremony and spoke on behalf of the longtime coach.