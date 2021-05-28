Shields to stay on with SLU Women’s Soccer ‘for many years to come’

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer Head Coach Katie Shields will stay in this position “for many years to come” according to a tweet from the team’s account.

The full tweet from the official SLU Women’s Soccer account said, “Head Coach Katie Shields comes to long term agreement with SLU to be Billikens’ coach for many years to come.” The tweet is accompanied by a photo of Shields that has her name and “back-to-back-to-back A-10 Champions” superimposed on it.

Shields was an assistant coach for the Billikens in 2012. She was hired as the head coach in January 2013. Most recently, she led the team to their third consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship.

The women earned a first-round bye in the NCAA tournament in April when they received the no. 15 seed. They played Washington in the second round of the tournament and lost in penalty kicks 3-4. The game went scoreless in regulation and in the two overtime periods.

Prior to coming to SLU, Shields was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Northwestern in Chicago. Shields played goalie at Harvard from 2002 to 2005.

Details of Shields’ extension were not readily available.