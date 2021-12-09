Shorthanded Blues keep winning behind Walker & Lindgren, 6-2 over Wings

St. Louis Blues’ Nathan Walker (26) skates past hats on the ice after scoring his third goal of the night, during the third period in the team’s NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

The Blues may have been playing a man short these past two games, but they don’t care. They won their sixth straight home game, knocking off the Red Wings 6-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday night. Still dealing with injuries and Covid protocols, the Blues reached down to their AHL farm team in Springfield, MA and got great performances from Nathan Walker and Charlie Lindgren in their latest victory. Walker, who had three career goals in 25 NHL games before tonight, notched a hat trick to lead the Blues offense. Lindgren, who’s fourth on the Blues goalie depth chart, won his first start with St. Louis, stopping 29 Red Wings shots.

The Blues also got goals from Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev and Marco Scandella. Robby Fabbri the former Blue scored both goals for Detroit.