Shorthanded Illini hold off #10 Michigan State

Playing without two of their top players, the Illini took down 10th ranked Michigan State, 56-55 on Tuesday in Champaign, IL. Kofi Cockburn was out with a concussion while Andre Curbelo missed the game because of the flu. Illinois got off to a good start, leading the Big Ten battle 34-20 at the half. The Illini built as much as a 15 point lead, then held off a furious Michigan State rally to earn the victory. Trent Frazier led the Illini with 16 points. Michigan State had a chance to tie in the final second, but Malik Hall missed the first of two free throws insuring the Illini win. Illinois improves to 14-5 on the season overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten conference.