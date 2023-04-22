ST. LOUIS – It’s official: One of the most decorated gymnasts in United States history ties the knot with her longtime love from St. Louis.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles announced Saturday she has officially married Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Owens, who is also a graduate of CBC High School in St. Louis County.

Biles shared four romantic photos from her big day via Twitter, which included a message of “I do … Officially Owens.” She also changed her Twitter name to “Simone Biles Owens.” Her lucky groom shared some similar photos Saturday via Instagram with the message “My person, forever.”

The newly-married couple made their relationship publically-known in 2020, and their relationship grew stronger when Owens cheered on Biles from the Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis two years ago.

Following her most recent Olympic run, Biles shared about her passion for St. Louis-style Imo’s Pizza on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It’s unclear whether she will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, though she hopes to be involved with the team in some capacity, NBC Sports reports.

Meanwhile, Owens also enjoyed a breakout year with the Houston Texans last season, dressing for all 17 games and finishing with 125 tackles, 23rd best in the NFL.