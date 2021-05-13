Simone Biles returning to competition ahead of USA Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis next month

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Simone Biles of the United States gets ready to perform on the uneven bars in the women’s all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles is pressing on to the 2021 Olympics. While she’s confident her body will be fine next summer, she is concerned about the mental toll of another year of training. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Fle)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Simone Biles is back to competing. The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months in the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis.

The 24-year-old Biles is a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer. The event in Indianapolis will be her first since capturing her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019. The event set for Saturday, May 22 is the first in a busy stretch for the top American gymnasts.

The national championships are scheduled for the first weekend in June in Fort Worth, Texas, with the U.S. Olympic trials set for St. Louis at the end of next month. This week the St. Louis Sports Commission announced that the trials would move from Enterprise Center to The Dome At America’s Center

