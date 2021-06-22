Simone Biles returns to St. Louis for U.S. Olympic Trials

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ST. LOUIS – The most decorated American gymnast is in St. Louis for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Simone Biles, who dominates her sport to such a degree that she has four gymnastic moves (elements) named after her, tweeted Tuesday a picture of herself looking at the Gateway Arch in Downtown St. Louis.

hi St.Louis



can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream ✨ pic.twitter.com/mfuUbXZr52 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 22, 2021

The U.S. Olympic Trials run from June 24 to June 27 at The Dome at America’s Center.

The trials schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Men Day 1 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 25, 2021 – Women Day 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Men Day 2 – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Women Day 2 – 7:00 p.m.

The event is hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission and USA Gymnastics. The gymnasts that make the Tokyo Olympic Games teams will be named at the end of the St. Louis Trials.

Biles has already won a combined 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, which puts her third all-time among all gymnasts.