Simone Biles to Jonathan Owens, St. Louis native and NFL DB: ‘this is just the beginning! I love you’

Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens (36) is lifted up by Desmond King II (25) after recovering a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

ST. LOUIS–Six months after Jonathan Owens was cheering on his girlfriend in his hometown as Simone Biles clinched another spot on a U.S. Olympic team, Biles is returning the favor as Owens’ NFL career is reaching important milestones.

One week after Owens made his first NFL start at safety for the Houston Texans, Biles was there to celebrate as Owens had his first pro interception and fumble recovery in Houston’s 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday afternoon, Biles shared a short but sweet tweet to salute his effort.

I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jjowens_3



forever cheering loud and proud for #36 🖤 pic.twitter.com/L3V1vQH8ao — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 27, 2021

Owens, a CBC grad who played in college at Missouri Western, has been on and off the Texans’ active and practice squad rosters the past two seasons. He was most recently elevated to the active roster earlier this month.