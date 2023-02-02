Thursday night was a good night for both men’s basketball teams at SIUE and Lindenwood. The two schools both posted victories in Ohio Valley Conference play.



SIUE played host to Tennessee-Martin and came away with a solid 89-75 win, Ray’Sean Taylor led all scorers with 27 points. Teammate Shamar Wright added 15 points, including his 1,000th career point.



Lindenwood also played at home against Eastern Illinois, The Lions also posted a victory, 80-67. Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lindenwood scoring with 19 points, while Keenan Cole added 16 points in the win.