SLU alum Dr. Richard Chaifetz aids in coronavirus relief

Dr. Richard Chaifetz is known in St. Louis for having the arena on the Saint Louis University campus named in his honor. Chaifetz, the founder of ComPsych in Chicago is an alum of SLU. His company is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs. You can find ComPsych in 120 countries helping 100 million people. With the current coronavirus pandemic going on, Chaifetz and his employees are quite busy giving help and support to clients/workers.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne did a zoom interview with the Billikens men’s basketball team’s biggest fan and owner of ComPsych.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video