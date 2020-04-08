SLU Alum Dr. Richard Chaifetz helping others during Coronavirus

Dr. Richard Chaifetz is a distinguished alumni from Saint Louis University. His name is on the school’s arena. Chaifetz runs a world wide company out of his Chicago office. ComPysch services over 100 million people worldwide in 120 countries. They offer company’s employees, behavioral, health and wellness services. Right now during the coronavirus, ComPysch is quite busy with clients and employees worried about the virus, emotional and financial issues facing them.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Dr. Chaifetz about the help they are supplying around the world right now.

