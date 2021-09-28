SLU alum Jordan Goodwin competes for roster spot on Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Saint Louis University’s Jordan Goodwin is competing for a spot on the Washington Wizards’ roster.

Training camp started Tuesday, and Goodwin signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards that allows him to play with the team during this time.

Goodwin played in four games for the Wizards in July during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 6.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game.

The first of four preseason games for the Wizards begin on Tuesday, October 5 in Houston. Washington’s regular-season opener is on Wednesday, October 20 in Toronto.

📰 OFFICIAL: We've signed the following players to Exhibit 10 contracts:



◽ Jaime Echenique

◽ Jordan Goodwin

◽ Jay Huff

◽ Jordan Schakel pic.twitter.com/bOCVHudgcN — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 22, 2021

Goodwin is the Billiken’s all-time leader in steals and is fourth in rebounds, fifth in assists, and 11th in points. He is a two-time Atlantic 10 Conference first-team selection and he was twice voted to the league’s All-Defensive team.

In the NCAA as a guard, he averaged 8.8 rebounds per game. In his junior and senior seasons, he averaged 10.3 rebounds per game. Goodwin’s time at SLU ended after the 2020-21 season.

Goodwin played AAU basketball for Bradley Beal Elite which is a club owned by Beal who is a St. Louisan and Wizards guard.