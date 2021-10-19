SLU announces $20 million student-athlete facility

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis University announced a new $20 million sports facility. It is named the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center.

University president Fred Pestello said the 25,000 square foot facility will serve all of the school’s more than 400 student-athletes.

He said it will be a best-in-class facility that will help serve student-athletes and advance their athletic pursuits.

Pestello said this facility would also help make SLU a leader among basketball-centric programs across the country.

The facility will also include a Billikens Nutrition Center featuring the Keith Phoenix Team Dining Suite. There will also be the Centene Student Success Suite which includes the Linda and Alan Vogt Student-Athlete Development Program and the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Social Justice Institute.

The university hopes to break ground this spring and have doors open in 2023.

Introducing the O'Loughlin Family Champions Center pic.twitter.com/2GW0qbEVz8 — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) October 19, 2021