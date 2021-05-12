SLU assistant men’s basketball coach dies at 29

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University men’s basketball assistant coach and nephew of head coach Travis Ford, Ford Stuen has died.

Stuen was 29 and leaves behind his wife Courtney and 5-year-old daughter Lucy. Courtney is pregnant with the couple’s second child. She is expecting a boy.

Stuen had been in the hospital since last month battling an infection.

Courtney wrote on Instagram on April 13 that Stuen was put on life support.

My husband was put on life support & a ventilator this past Thursday after serious health complications. I wasn’t sure if he could hear me or if he knew I was there at all and his doctors said it was unlikely. As he reached for me time and time again, I felt God in the room. I knew he was telling me he hadn’t given up, I should’ve known that to be the case.
This test of faith has shaken me and our families to the core – forcing us to come together in prayer, hope, and love. The support I’ve felt from family and friends is what has given me the ability to walk into his room every day with patience, trust, and courage.
Ford is getting better. Inch by inch, we’re celebrating the small wins that each day brings. if you know ford, you know he is a fighter who shows up…I will continue to show up for him every day for the rest of our lives and beyond. Today is his 29th birthday and I’ve never been more proud of him.. These moments are changing both of us and I have faith we’ll come out the other side of this stronger and more resilient to life’s many struggles. Our son has the most incredibly heroic example of a man and I will continue to stand by his side… for better or for worse… through sickness and in health… as long as we both shall live

@court_stuen / Instagram

He was on the Billikens staff for five seasons. He came to the team when Travis Ford moved to St. Louis from Oklahoma State. Stuen played for the Cowboys while his uncle was at the helm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News