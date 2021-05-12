SLU assistant men’s basketball coach dies at 29

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University men’s basketball assistant coach and nephew of head coach Travis Ford, Ford Stuen has died.

Stuen was 29 and leaves behind his wife Courtney and 5-year-old daughter Lucy. Courtney is pregnant with the couple’s second child. She is expecting a boy.

Our Billiken family is hurting right now. A bright young talent taken way too soon. We hoped to see @Ford_5 Starbucks in hand cracking jokes in the halls once Covid madness was over. Much love and prayers to the Stuen, Ford @CoachTFord5 and @SaintLouisMBB families. 💙🙏😢💔 — Billiken Academics (@BillsAcademics) May 12, 2021

Stuen had been in the hospital since last month battling an infection.

Courtney wrote on Instagram on April 13 that Stuen was put on life support.

My husband was put on life support & a ventilator this past Thursday after serious health complications. I wasn’t sure if he could hear me or if he knew I was there at all and his doctors said it was unlikely. As he reached for me time and time again, I felt God in the room. I knew he was telling me he hadn’t given up, I should’ve known that to be the case.

This test of faith has shaken me and our families to the core – forcing us to come together in prayer, hope, and love. The support I’ve felt from family and friends is what has given me the ability to walk into his room every day with patience, trust, and courage.

Ford is getting better. Inch by inch, we’re celebrating the small wins that each day brings. if you know ford, you know he is a fighter who shows up…I will continue to show up for him every day for the rest of our lives and beyond. Today is his 29th birthday and I’ve never been more proud of him.. These moments are changing both of us and I have faith we’ll come out the other side of this stronger and more resilient to life’s many struggles. Our son has the most incredibly heroic example of a man and I will continue to stand by his side… for better or for worse… through sickness and in health… as long as we both shall live @court_stuen / Instagram

He was on the Billikens staff for five seasons. He came to the team when Travis Ford moved to St. Louis from Oklahoma State. Stuen played for the Cowboys while his uncle was at the helm.