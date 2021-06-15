SLU basketball forward Hasahn French getting NFL tryout with Tennessee Titans

Saint Louis forward Hasahn French dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ST. LOUIS- Former Billiken forward Hasahn French will find out later this summer where his basketball career is headed, most likely with a chance to play on an NBA Summer League team, or potentially somewhere overseas.

But he doesn’t appear to be closed off to opportunities outside the sport, either.

This week, French is trying out for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, as a possible tight end.

Former @SaintLouisMBB standout Hasahn French (@Hasahn22), a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder, took part in Tuesday’s @Titans minicamp on a tryout basis. 🏀 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ci7F61mjf7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 15, 2021

There is a long line of basketball-turned football players who have made the leap to NFL success, including Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and others.

Mike Vrabel on #Titans giving St. Louis hoops player Hasahn French a tryout says they're looking for athletes who can learn. They may not know as much as longtime football players but if they can pick up quickly from drill to drill, day to day. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) June 15, 2021