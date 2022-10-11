ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Billiken Men’s Basketball team is continuing its preparation for its November 7th season opener against Murray State at home.

SLU has had some good teams over the years but hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in four seasons. While the veteran players look to take the season day by day, there is no doubt they want to be in the NCAA Tournament this season.

“We are locked in,” Fred Thatch Jr. said. “We have a lot on the line. I mean, let’s face it. We have a really good team. We’ve been together for four years. So it matters to us. We want to win, and we don’t want to be that team that says I wish this would have happened.”

“(We are good at) every position of the game,” Francis Okoro said. “We don’t just have a scorer. We have elite scorers. We don’t have just a defender. We have elite defenders. Compare last year and this year. The way you see people develop and improve is amazing.