ST. LOUIS – The Billikens got 35 points off the bench as they beat Davidson 78-65 on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Gibson Jimerson led all scorers with 24 points as SLU won their 17th game of the season.

Javon Pickett was the top performer off the bench with 16 points. The Billikens will be home again on Saturday when they take on Duquesne.