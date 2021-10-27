SLU beats Rockhurst in first exhibition game of the 2021-22 season

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University hosted Rockhurst in their first exhibition game of the season Tuesday.

The Billikens won 84-42 at Chaifetz Arena.

Redshirt freshman Gibson Jimerson had a team-high 14 points, sophomore Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 12 points, and sophomore Yuri Collins had 10 points, seven assists, and four steals.

Hargrove and freshman Jordan Nesbitt each had eight rebounds. Nesbitt also had four blocked shots and five assists.

Senior Javonte Perkins left the game with a left knee injury at the 4:44 mark of the first half. It is unknown at this time how serious that injury is.

The Billikens continue exhibition play on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. against Lindenwood at Chaifetz Arena.