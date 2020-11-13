SLU Billikens hope depth and experience leads to deep run in 2020-2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The college basketball season tips off November 25, and while we still don’t know who the first opponent will be on the schedule for the Saint Louis University Billikens (the team appears to be slated for a multi-team event in Nebraska featuring the Cornhuskers, Northern Iowa and LSU), we do know the team, on paper, is one of the best SLU teams in recent memory.

Guard Jordan Goodwin (Althoff) and forward Hasahn French, who both tested the NBA draft process have both returned for their senior season, along with Javonte Perkins (Miller Career Academy). All three could be Player of the Year candidates in the Atlantic 10. Guard Yuri Collins (St. Mary’s) looks to build on a promising freshman year.

As a unit, the team has been tabbed to finish second behind Richmond.

In a virtual media days session with reporters Thursday, Head Coach Travis Ford said the preseason attention can be used to motivate a team but that it has no bearing on where a team can finish and his team appears to have bought the message. “The preseason stuff…. is good for us to hear but at the same time we’ve got to kick that out that window and make sure we’re doing what we can do to be number 1 all over the board,” said Collins.

Goodwin, one of the best rebounders in all of college basketball and the best leader Ford says he’s coached, and French, a defensive stopper, are among the team’s many known quantities this season. Seeing Collins grow in year two is one of the coming year’s subplots. “He got better and better as the season went along. His stats showed it, our play showed it,” said Ford, noting that Collins was missing teammates like Fred Thatch and Gibson Jimerson who were out with injuries and still managed to lead all NCAA freshmen with 5.5 assists per game. Now you can start to imagine what is possible with Thatch and Jimerson healthy, along with UNC Wilmington transfer Marten Linssen, who has impressed in practice.

It all works if everyone’s healthy. That’s true in a normal year, but as we all know by now, this is no normal year. Now, health means more than tendons and joints. It means daily reinforcement about masks, social distancing, and crowds.

“We all know you can be perfect and do everything you can and still something could happen. You just do everything you can every day,” Ford said.