The SLU Billikens women’s soccer team earned an automatic berth into the Women’s NCAA soccer tournament over the weekend with a 3-0 win over La Salle to win the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. On Monday, they found out their first round opponent in the NCAA tourney. The Billiken women will host Indiana on Friday, November 10th at 7:00 PM at Hermann Stadium.

SLU brings a 17-2-2 record into the contest and a current ten game winning streak.

Indiana is 12-3-4 this season playing in the Big Ten Conference.

