ST. LOUIS–Jordan Nesbitt, a St. Louis native who transferred home to Saint Louis University after starting his college basketball career at Memphis, announced Thursday that he’s entering the 2022 NBA draft.

He made the declaration in a post on Twitter.

Nesbitt appeared in 35 games during the past season, averaging 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 25.9 minutes per game.

Nesbitt, who attended St. Louis Christian Academy, committed to Memphis and enrolled early to play in three games during the 2020-2021 season. If he removes his name from consideration for the draft, Nesbitt would have three years of eligibility remaining.