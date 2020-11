SLU Men’s Basketball to host Billiken Classic next week

ST. LOUIS – After deciding not to attend their season-opening event in Nebraska, Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball will host the Billiken Classic at Chaifetz Arena.

The participating teams include LSU, SIUE and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Games begin Wednesday, November 25 with Saint Louis versus SIUE.

Fans will not be allowed in Chaifetz Arena. Specific game times are not yet available.

Billiken Classic Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Saint Louis vs. SIUE

Thursday, Nov. 26 – SIUE vs. LSU

Saturday, Nov. 28 – Saint Louis vs. LSU

Saturday Nov. 28 – SIUE vs. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis