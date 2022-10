ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball team took care of UMSL in an exhibition game on Monday night, 81-58, at Chaifetz Arena.

Gibson Jimerson and Sincere Parker tied a game-high 15 points scored to lead the Billikens. Yuri Collins added 13 points and a game-high seven assists to help SLU to victory.

The game was the final tune-up for Saint Louis before the regular season. The Billikens open the new campaign Monday, Nov. 7, vs. Murray State.