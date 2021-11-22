SLU Men’s Soccer is only undefeated team headed into Sweet 16

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University Men’s Soccer is still the only undefeated team in NCAA Division I after beating Long Island University 5-1 on Sunday in the second round of the 2021 Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament.

Billiken junior John Klein scored two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. Redshirt freshman Christian Buendia made it 3-0 in the 21st minute. LIU’s only goal of the game came two minutes later. The score at halftime was 3-1.

The Billikens maintained their dominance in the second half with another goal in the 47th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Patrick Schulte played the ball up to junior Simon Becher who collected his 13th goal of the season. This was Schulte’s first assist of the year.

Saint Louis’ final goal came in the 70th minute off of a corner kick. An LIU defender headed the ball out directly to A.J. Palazzolo, who scored in the upper left corner from 20 yards out.

The 10th-seeded Billikens outshot the Sharks 11-7 overall and 8-2 in shots on goal. SLU also earned a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.

A record crowd of 6,815 at Hermann Stadium witnessed the win.

SLU goes on to play 7 seed Duke in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina. Duke beat UCLA 2-1 on Sunday.