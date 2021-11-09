SLU Men’s Soccer named No. 2 by Top Drawer Soccer ahead of A-10 semifinal

ST. LOUIS – The SLU Men’s Soccer team (13-0-3) is still undefeated after they beat Dayton in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Saturday. On Monday they were named to the No. 2 spot in Top Drawer Soccer’s national rankings.
The team in Top Drawer Soccer’s No. 1 spot is Washington (14-1-1). The Huskies lost to Oregon State 3-2 on October 22.
The Billikens played in front of 4,589 fans Saturday night at Hermann Stadium when they beat Dayton 2-0. That game gave the men their tenth win in a row. Hermann Stadium also now has three of the top 10 single-game attendance highs in NCAA men’s soccer for the 2021 season.
They play Fordham in the A-10 Tournament semifinal on Friday at 12:00 p.m. at Hermann Stadium. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+. Click here for tickets.
The Billikens beat Fordham (7-9-2) in St. Louis 2-0 on October 2. The final will be the winner of Fordham – SLU and the winner of Duquesne – Rhode Island.