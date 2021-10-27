SLU men’s soccer ranked in top 10 for first time since 2014

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University came in at the No. 10 spot Tuesday on the United Soccer Coaches national poll. This is the highest ranking the team has received this season and it’s the first time since 2014 that SLU has been ranked in the top 10.

The Billikens are on an eight-game winning streak. They beat George Washington on Saturday 4-0. Junior midfielder John Klein had three assists in that game in DC to tie the school record. The last Billiken to register three assists in a match was John DiRaimondo in 2005. Klein leads the NCAA in assists this season with 15.

He has now earned multiple national honors after being named to National Teams of the Week for College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer.

The Billikens have clinched the A-10 regular-season title with still one more game left against Rhode Island. They play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Hermann Stadium. The team is 11-0-3 overall and 7-0 in the A-10.