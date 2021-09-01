SLU Men’s Soccer ranks No. 16 in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Men’s Soccer is 2-0 this season and the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll has placed the Billikens at No. 16.

The men beat Louisville 2-1. The golden goal came in the game’s second overtime golden goal period. Junior Simon Becher had both goals. The Billikens have also beat Creighton 4-0 this season.

The Billikens were voted No. 17 in the same poll last season. Hitting the No. 16 spot is the men’s best ranking since coming in at No. 14 early on in the 2015 season.

The men went 9-5 during the 2020 season played in spring 2021. They ended their season in a loss to Fordham, 2-1, in their first game of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Other teams on the Billikens’ schedule currently ranked on the list include No. 9 SMU (Sept. 10), No. 12 VCU (Oct. 9) and RV Dayton (Oct. 16).