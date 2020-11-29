SLU-Mizzou women’s hoops postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Just hours before the Missouri Tiger Women’s basketball team was scheduled to face Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena Sunday afternoon, the schools announced the game would be postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Missouri program.

Today's women's basketball game between Saint Louis and Missouri at Chaifetz Arena will not be played due to COVID-19 related issues within the Missouri program. pic.twitter.com/93peex5qCJ — Saint Louis WBB (@SaintLouisWBB) November 29, 2020

A news release from the Missouri Athletic Department said the announcement came after one positive test, contact tracing and quarantining. It did not indicate if the positive test came from a player, coach or support staff.

No date for a rescheduled contest has been announced.