SLU plays Washington today in 2nd round of NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer will play their first game of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Friday against Washington.

SLU earned a first-round bye with their no. 15 seed placement in the tournament. Washington beat Liberty 3-0 in the first round on Tuesday.

The NCAA tournament usually has 64 teams, but this year’s tournament was reduced to 48. The top 16 seeds were placed into the second round. The tournament is being played at multiple locations in North Carolina. The Billiken’s game will be played in Matthews, which is a suburb of Charlotte.

SLU comes into Friday’s game with a 10-game winning streak. The women will make their fifth tournament appearance and it is their third in a row. This is the Huskies 16th tournament appearance and second in a row.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the round of 16 and face either No. 2 seed North Carolina or Denver on Wednesday.

SLU is hosting a watch party inside of the Center for Global Citizenship Friday night.

