WASHINGTON – Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A St. Louis standout is leading the charge for the Washington Wizards.

Chaminade graduate Bradley Beal has done the heavy lifting for much of the last decade, ascending to one of the NBA’s most reliable scorers. Beal has missed time to various injuries and COVID-19 protocols this season, but another St. Louis-grown talent is impressing as Washington’s “next man up” in his absence.

Enter Jordan Goodwin, a St. Louis Billikens alum and graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.

Goodwin, embarking on his first full NBA season, scored in double figures for his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday. During the stretch, he has started twice and averaged 5.5 assists, 3.3 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 32 minutes per game.

In back-to-back contests last weekend, Goodwin followed up a single-game best 19 points with a single-game best six steals. The 24-year-old guard is convinced his defense has sparked some major returns on offense.

“That’s just what I do, being a defender,” said Goodwin via the Wizards YouTube channel last weekend. “Everything on offense I do is a plus. My job is to go out there and play defense and try to make it hard on the best players, or whoever it is that I’m guarding. That’s always the mindset going in, just go out there and defend.”

Beal, who first connected with Goodwin years ago through his AAU basketball program, has taken notice of his recent breakout.

“I’m super proud, man,” Beal told NBC Sports Washington’s Bijan Todd last month. “Good is a tremendous guy. It makes me beyond proud to see his journey, being a part of his life since he was 14, 15 years old, maybe even younger. Just to see him transition to where he is now — a grown man, dad, playing in the NBA — like, who knew this would happen?”

Goodwin showed flashes of brilliance at Saint Louis University from 2017-2021. He is the program’s all-time leader in steals and within the Top 5 for rebounds (4th) and assists (5th). His 1,460 points are 11th best all-time in Billikens history, leading him to two Atlantic 10 Conference first-team selections. All that while enjoying a 2019 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship in his sophomore season.

As the Wizards deal with Beal’s injury and a small rebuilding phase, exemplified by a seven-game losing streak, it appears Goodwin might continue pushing for ample minutes.

For a closer look at Goodwin’s NBA profile, click here. For a closer look back at Goodwin’s SLU accomplishments, click here.