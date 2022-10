ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Billikens men’s soccer team has found its stride with six wins in its last eight games to improve to 7-4-1 on the season.

One of the team’s great talents is senior Johnny Klein. He was a first-team all-conference player in 2021 and has already scored six goals this season as he looks to cap off his career with a big season.

And as Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans found out, playing for SLU is essentially the Klein family business.